LETTER: President Donald Trump can’t admit his own missteps.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

If you are a logical person, how do you reconcile the fact that, according to President Donald Trump, all previous presidents were responsible for failures in the country during their tenure — President George W. Bush for Iraq and President Barack Obama for everything that isn’t to Mr. Trump’s liking — but he is not? Instead, everyone around him is responsible for his mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis. He’s doing a perfect job. A 10.

It’s time to recognize that Mr. Trump is indeed responsible for his own incompetence.