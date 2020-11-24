LETTER: President Donald Trump should give it up

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It is past time for President Donald Trump to admit that he lost the election and to allow the lawful transition of power to begin. The international team of observers, the head of the federal cybersecurity agency and the election officials of all 50 states said the 2020 election was secure and legal.

The president’s supporters cannot say they respect the flag, the Constitution and our country if they continue to support this wannabe autocrat. Their patriotism is phony and worthless.