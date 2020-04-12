67°F
Letters

LETTER: President Donald Trump should wear a mask

Neal Matzkin Henderson
April 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump gave the wrong response when he was asked about wearing a mask to protect the public. He said that it is optional, and thus he opts not to wear one. His personal image is more important to him than to set an example for the country.

It will take a mass effort by all of us to control the virus. As the leader of our country, many look to Mr. Trump to set the example. If he does not think he needs wear a mask, why should any of us? And what would be a stronger message to all of us than Mr. Trump appearing in public wearing a mask? But his vanity is more important than the public’s safety and health.

