LETTER: President forced to sign Defense of Marriage Act

This week, the president had to sign into law the Defense of Marriage Act, a historic event for two reasons. First, our federal government took action to provide all Americans the freedom and right to marry the person they love. Secondly, our government had to act to ensure that the nation’s extreme, partisan Supreme Court would not take away more rights and freedoms of regular Americans, as it did in overturning Roe v. Wade.

We have a Supreme Court that the religious and wealthy interests know how the justices will rule, before they begin their litigation.