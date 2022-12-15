41°F
LETTER: President forced to sign Defense of Marriage Act

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
December 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

This week, the president had to sign into law the Defense of Marriage Act, a historic event for two reasons. First, our federal government took action to provide all Americans the freedom and right to marry the person they love. Secondly, our government had to act to ensure that the nation’s extreme, partisan Supreme Court would not take away more rights and freedoms of regular Americans, as it did in overturning Roe v. Wade.

We have a Supreme Court that the religious and wealthy interests know how the justices will rule, before they begin their litigation.

The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
