Letters

LETTER: President had nothing to do with high prices

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
March 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Monday letter, Russell Boyd blames President Joe Biden for the high inflation rate. Many other countries have higher inflation rates than the United States. Does Mr. Boyd think that President Biden is also somehow in charge of their economies? Clearly, inflation is a worldwide phenomenon and increased mostly due to the pandemic shutdown, which started about March 2020, and was not due to who was in charge.

According to an internet search, for the first half of 2022, the United States had the highest inflation rate of any G-7 country. But in the most recent data, covering July 2023, that has reversed: The United States now has the lowest inflation of any G-7 country. To get food and gasoline prices down further is going to require that those industries forgo the high profits they have been enjoying as the world recovers from COVID.

LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
Troy Pyles St. George, Utah

The key element of a democracy is for the populace to be free to elect their representatives. Democrats are obviously opposed to that.

LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
Diane Rhodes Henderson

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians, passed from generation to generation, says that when riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool.

LETTER: Putin a misunderstood lamb?
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Putin won’t stop his plan of aggression. He has big plans to control as much of Europe as he can. Putin threatens the West with annihilation biweekly.

