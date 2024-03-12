60°F
Letters

LETTER: President Joe Biden brings the nation hope

Gary Lewey Las Vegas
March 11, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
I watched the State of the Union address. I was so relieved that it showcased a genuine leader discussing tangible accomplishments with a clear vision for our future. It wasn’t a staged performance filled with fabrication, doom and gloom.

This presentation made a compelling case for extending President Joe Biden’s term by another four years. It also served as a poignant reminder of the significance of the election, positioning it as one of the most crucial in our nation’s history.

While we’ve experienced noteworthy elections in recent times, none has carried stakes as high as this one. In November, I believe the fate of our democracy hangs in the balance. The pivotal question emerges: Do we chart a course toward progress and improvement, or do we witness the erosion of our democratic ideals into a potential dictatorship?

The responsibility lies with us, the voters. Vote as if this were the final election, for the choices made now will resonate far beyond the present moment.

