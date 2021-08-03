100°F
LETTER: President Joe Biden wants it both ways on manufacturing jobs

Frank E. Dunn Las Vegas
August 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Joe Biden speaks during a town hall event. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Does anyone else find it ironic that President Joe Biden visited a diesel truck manufacturer touting how he wants to increase good middle class jobs such as the ones offered there, while on the other hand he touts a Green New Deal that eliminates the same jobs? Which is it, Mr. Biden? Which side do you stand on? Or are you playing both ends against the middle for political gain? Typical politician.

