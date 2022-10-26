LETTER: President Joe Biden’s incomprehensible energy policy

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Someone needs to explain to me why the president of the United States shuts down our drilling, fracking and exploration of fossil fuels and then goes begging authoritarian regimes to ramp up their production.

Has insanity overtaken the Democrats and their far-left ideologues? Does it make sense to stop accessing hundreds of years of oil and gas reserves in this country for some green-pie-in-the-sky scheme about windmills and solar that will not and cannot sustain us (in cold or hot weather) for decades to come, if ever?

Why should we, the American people, sacrifice our way of life for some progressive scheme that is destroying our economy while China and India fire up their coal mines? This is insane policy from a insanely woke government.