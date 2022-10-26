58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: President Joe Biden’s incomprehensible energy policy

Ian Gecker Las Vegas
October 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigra ...
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Someone needs to explain to me why the president of the United States shuts down our drilling, fracking and exploration of fossil fuels and then goes begging authoritarian regimes to ramp up their production.

Has insanity overtaken the Democrats and their far-left ideologues? Does it make sense to stop accessing hundreds of years of oil and gas reserves in this country for some green-pie-in-the-sky scheme about windmills and solar that will not and cannot sustain us (in cold or hot weather) for decades to come, if ever?

Why should we, the American people, sacrifice our way of life for some progressive scheme that is destroying our economy while China and India fire up their coal mines? This is insane policy from a insanely woke government.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
CARTOONS: It’s the blind leading the blind around here
CARTOONS: It’s the blind leading the blind around here
3
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
4
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
5
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Mail-in ballots and noncitizens.
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

We could address this country’s divide by eliminating any doubt that our elections are fair and accurate.

Photo taken in Loei, Thailand
LETTER: Ronald Reagan was no hero
John Burke Henderson

Commentary by Stephen Moore noted that President Ronald Reagan reduced inflation by initiating supply-side economy programs. Not mentioned was what else Reagan did to our economy.