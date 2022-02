President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The headline in the Friday Review-Journal was “Black woman will get nod for Supreme Court vacancy.” If you do not see this as racism, then maybe you are the real racist. How about officials with an NBA team saying they will draft a white player with the first pick because they have no white players on the team? Do we not have laws against this stuff? This is how Joe Biden brings this country together?