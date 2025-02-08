59°F
Letters

LETTER: President promoting a whites-only agenda

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cassandra Peterson Pahrunp
February 7, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I find it disgusting that the president suggested that the D.C. airline crash was due to diversity. Air traffic controllers must complete rigorous mental and physical training. They must go to the FAA academy for training and one to three years of on-the-job training regardless of color, sexuality or physical condition.

Despite what the president tries to accomplish with his verbiage, people of different race, creed, minority status are still trained and able to do the jobs they are in. Suggesting otherwise is racist and promotes a whites-only agenda.

