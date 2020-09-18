88°F
Letters

LETTER: President shows no sense with Henderson rally

Neil Harrington Las Vegas
September 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Last Sunday, President Donald Trump’s surgeon general, Jerome Adams, was speaking at University Medical Center, talking about the progress made against COVID-19. He stressed that the community needed to remain vigilant to reopen safely. He stated that the region can continue to improve by practicing what he called the “three W’s”: wearing a mask, washing hands, staying six-feet apart and avoiding crowded indoor spaces.

Also on Sunday, President Donald Trump was holding an indoor rally in Henderson attended by thousands of maskless people with no social distancing. Remember when President Trump said that he is a stable genius? I agree. He’s the smartest horse in the barn.

