Letters

LETTER: President Trump makes idle threat against Nevada

Timothy Edison Las Vegas
May 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The article regarding President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold money from Nevada based on its mail-in primary election asks, “On what basis can funds be withheld if they have been authorized and appropriated by Congress?” This is just another empty threat made by the president on Twitter.

But ask yourselves: Is this the president and administration you want in charge when scientists develop a vaccine? Congress will not be in charge of which states will receive the vaccine and how much they receive. What threats will he use against states with Democratic governors then?

