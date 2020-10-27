47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Presidential debates and bull-slinging

Stan Olson Las Vegas
October 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

How sad that the presidential “debates” have gone from an exchange of ideas and polices to an exchange of B.S. and half truths. The Donald has turned into Rowdy Roddie Piper and Joe Biden into The Magnificent Warrior.

Please, can we reclaim our position in the world by appealing to the best in human nature and not the worst? How can we ask God to bless a nation that has allowed its values to have fallen so fast and so far?

MOST READ
1
Jon Gruden hints that change is coming to Raiders defense
Jon Gruden hints that change is coming to Raiders defense
2
Man held without bail in ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
Man held without bail in ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
3
2 dead after passenger strikes woman riding bike in east Las Vegas
2 dead after passenger strikes woman riding bike in east Las Vegas
4
Brightline reveals more details about Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail line
Brightline reveals more details about Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail line
5
Report: Baby thrown to her death from balcony fell more than 22 feet
Report: Baby thrown to her death from balcony fell more than 22 feet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST