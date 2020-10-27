LETTER: Presidential debates and bull-slinging

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

How sad that the presidential “debates” have gone from an exchange of ideas and polices to an exchange of B.S. and half truths. The Donald has turned into Rowdy Roddie Piper and Joe Biden into The Magnificent Warrior.

Please, can we reclaim our position in the world by appealing to the best in human nature and not the worst? How can we ask God to bless a nation that has allowed its values to have fallen so fast and so far?