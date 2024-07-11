LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too
It’s hard to believe how utterly obtuse the Democrats are as they bash the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity. Don’t they realize this ruling also applies to the Biden administration? This White House would be fertile ground for lawsuits. From the families of the U.S. soldiers killed in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal to the families of those murdered by Biden’s illegal immigrants, the lawsuits would be endless.