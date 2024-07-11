104°F
LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
July 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It’s hard to believe how utterly obtuse the Democrats are as they bash the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity. Don’t they realize this ruling also applies to the Biden administration? This White House would be fertile ground for lawsuits. From the families of the U.S. soldiers killed in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal to the families of those murdered by Biden’s illegal immigrants, the lawsuits would be endless.

LETTER: How can we report plate scofflaws?
Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas

Is it possible to have volunteers send in information on these expired plates? I would do so if I knew someone would follow through and check their status.

LETTER: Yes to red-light cameras
Pat Russell Henderson

The camera systems must be operated by the county and not a contractor. The cost of operating the traffic camera systems must not be dependent on the fines collected.

LETTER: Get Joe out from behind the wheel
Marvin Wear Las Vegas

He has driven this country the wrong way for far too long. We all know the damage a wrong-way driver can do.

LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Perhaps the whole problem with people endangering others could be solved if we stopped knocking down traffic tickets to parking tickets.

LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

It seems clear that, left on his own, Mr. Biden is no longer capable of functioning independently and this is likely one of the reasons why he has not participated in many media interviews during his presidency.

