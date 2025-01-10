44°F
LETTER: Presidents and pardons

Bob Morrison Las Vegas
January 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Review-Journal recently carried a wire article on whether Donald Trump should pardon some or all of the Jan. 6 rioters. The article concluded with a quote from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., stating that anyone who loves peace and security would be offended if rioters were pardoned who had attacked people for doing their jobs. I wonder what Rep. Thompson thinks about those 37 families who lost a loved one to a killer whose sentence was just commuted by President Joe Biden.

LETTER: A gun in every household?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines
Donald Cleland Las Vegas

Recent acts such as the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in New York and at Trump International in Las Vegas are the symptoms of a failing society. They are the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

People move from blue to red states for more than lower taxes.

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
Michael McKenna Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Out of all the recipients of government subsidies, the Brightline rail company has a proven “track” record of successful money-saving rail systems on the East Coast,

Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chic ...
LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Trump.

