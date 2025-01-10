LETTER: Presidents and pardons

The Review-Journal recently carried a wire article on whether Donald Trump should pardon some or all of the Jan. 6 rioters. The article concluded with a quote from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., stating that anyone who loves peace and security would be offended if rioters were pardoned who had attacked people for doing their jobs. I wonder what Rep. Thompson thinks about those 37 families who lost a loved one to a killer whose sentence was just commuted by President Joe Biden.