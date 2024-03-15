55°F
LETTER: President’s priorities are all mixed up

David Tulanian Henderson
March 14, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden used the term “illegal” instead of “undocumented” when he mentioned Laken Riley’s murder suspect. But he quickly apologized to the suspect.

To add insult to injury, Mr. Biden never apologized to Laken’s family for calling her “Lincoln” and not Laken. In addition, I did not hear him mention the names of any of the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed when we pulled out of Afghanistan, in 2021. The president sure has his priorities all mixed up.

LETTER: Biden address was a yelling session
H. Pytel Las Vegas

I had to turn it off, as I was being addressed as I don’t know what, but surely not as a respected informed member of the United States.

LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Has Mr. Trump done anything since the past election to convince those 8 million Americans to change their vote? Jan. 6? Nope. Jan. 6 convinced more reasonable Republicans of the danger he poses.

LETTER: Biden speech falls short
David Baker Las Vegas

Let’s consider what the commander-in-chief said in his rant of a State of the Union Address.

