LETTER: President’s priorities are all mixed up

(The Associated Press)

During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden used the term “illegal” instead of “undocumented” when he mentioned Laken Riley’s murder suspect. But he quickly apologized to the suspect.

To add insult to injury, Mr. Biden never apologized to Laken’s family for calling her “Lincoln” and not Laken. In addition, I did not hear him mention the names of any of the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed when we pulled out of Afghanistan, in 2021. The president sure has his priorities all mixed up.