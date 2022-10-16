LETTER: Press freedom not intentionally at the top of the Bill of Rights

Newspaper being printed on rolls of paper

While I completely agree that Jeff German’s confidential sources must be protected for the good of the nation, your Tuesday editorial about protecting press freedoms should be corrected for the sake of historical accuracy. The First Amendment was not placed first in the Bill of Rights for any purpose whatsoever and, in fact, it wasn’t even second.

Article 1 of the Bill of Rights was never, and will never be ratified, while Article 2 was ratified as the 27th Amendment in 1992. Article 3 became the First Amendment when Articles 3 through 12 were collectively ratified in 1791.