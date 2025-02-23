50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Price controls on credit cards

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Inclusionary naming
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Camping ban is inhumane
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
LETTER: Deluded Trump voters will pay the price for blind loyalty
Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
LETTER: A fox in the people’s hen house
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
February 22, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Monday editorial against the federal government capping credit card interest at 10 percent was spot on. Having a credit card to buy whatever you want from whoever you want whenever you want is more than just a short-term loan. It is a complex service business that includes screening vendors, fraud investigations, a pay-by-phone system and a servicing unit that will tell you who is the vendor a charge was made for on your statement that you can’t remember who it is. That is what most of the 24 percent “interest” goes for.

In addition, as a former field enforcer for Richard Nixon’s price controls, I can tell you that “price controls” did not and do not work in a free-market society.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Inclusionary naming
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

Donald Trump’s Gulf of America change.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Camping ban is inhumane
Hannah Markov Las Vegas

The Las Vegas homeless can’t just “move along.”

(Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
LETTER: Las Vegas needs a zoo
Steve Lake Las Vegas

With the support of some of the hotel/casinos and a few major benefactors, a first-class zoo can become a reality.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
Tim Underwood Las Vegas

Nevada Democrats want schools to be de facto parents.

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE
Dusty McClendon Las Vegas

Why exactly is it controversial with the Democrats to identify illicit payments to be made utilizing our taxpayer dollars?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Buyer’s remorse? No way
Mike Edens Las Vegas

The facts clearly show that President Trump has exceeded America’s expectations.

A sign notifying a supply shortage of fresh eggs is posted in the egg section at a Las Vegas Sm ...
LETTER: Playing chicken
Randy Klein Henderson

The eggxasperating Legislature.

MORE STORIES