LETTER: Price gouging the wrong solution to shortages

Shoppers stock up on bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What world does Victor Joecks live in (price gouging, March 8)? He obviously has never been through a natural disaster and has no consideration for the poor. His answer to hoarding is price gouging? I survived Hurricane Andrew in Florida, and I can tell you firsthand that his idea of price gouging is horrific.

Wouldn’t just limiting the amount of items purchased from the retailers make more sense and still give more people a chance to get what they need? His supply and demand theory is not applicable in a crisis. He should be ashamed of himself for this elitist thinking.