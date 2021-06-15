LETTER: Prices going up and up

99°F
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
June 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the fastest inflation since May 2008. That isn’t surprising to U.S. consumers. Look at how much groceries and gasoline cost these days. You can say what you want about Donald Trump, but at least prices were much lower and inflation was in check. You can’t say that presently.

All of this is directly attributable to President Joseph Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy that were simply not needed. But what do you expect from a career bureaucrat who has never run a business or learned how to operate one in his entire life?

