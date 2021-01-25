45°F
Letters

LETTER: Prisoners want to make the minimum wage?

Verne Stewart Boulder City
January 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Jan. 18 story on the lawsuit involving the minimum wage for prisoners was the best article I have read in a long time. I had a good laugh. If the prisoners want $15 an hour for the work they perform outside of the prison — which gets them out of confinement — then so be it. But if all us taxpayers have to cover their wages, then maybe the prison system should start charging them for room and board.

Let’s see, when I go out to eat, it’s usually $7.95 for breakfast, $8.95 for lunch and $22.95 for dinner. Oh, then there’s the rent for a studio apartment, $400-500 a month, and that’s cheap.

Maybe if the prison system started to charge each prisoner for room and board our taxes would go down and the prisons would start to make money.

