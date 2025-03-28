LETTER: Privacy? We don’t have no stinkin’ privacy
I find it curious that uproar comes out any time traffic cameras are brought up. Critics claim that they are being used to spy on people and are an invasion of privacy. This from most likely the same group of people who post their every movement on social media. You’re on a public roadway and have no expectation of privacy. Think about this the next time you’re posting anything on social media.