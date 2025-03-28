72°F
Letters

LETTER: Privacy? We don’t have no stinkin’ privacy

Brian Freymueller Henderson
March 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I find it curious that uproar comes out any time traffic cameras are brought up. Critics claim that they are being used to spy on people and are an invasion of privacy. This from most likely the same group of people who post their every movement on social media. You’re on a public roadway and have no expectation of privacy. Think about this the next time you’re posting anything on social media.

LETTER: A tale of two headlines
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Your March 19 front page encapsulates the sad state of affairs in this country.

LETTER: Justin Jones: The $80 million taxpayer albatross
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Southern Nevadans have some real “winners” among our elected officials. The City Council in the Badlands case cost us $626 million and Mr. Jones could well be said to singlehandedly have cost us the $80 million.

LETTER: Don’t kill the Department of Education
Michael Pravica Henderson

This will perpetuate the growing economic and educational divide in our country, which will further our demise toward a Third World banana republic of haves and have-nots. I shudder for our nation’s future.

LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Jerry Berg Boulder City

Perhaps when and if they catch these wanna-be terrorists, they should be jailed.

LETTER: Trump the dictator
Alvin Chen Las Vegas

Why do we even need a Congress anymore?

