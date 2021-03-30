71°F
Letters

LETTER: Private property and gun rights

Michael Mas Las Vegas
March 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
I am what I would consider to be a “moderate liberal.” I also have a Nevada concealed carry permit, and I am very concerned about Assembly Bill 286.

I believe that I have the right to self-defense and the defense of my loved ones — with a firearm, if necessary and if legally defensible.

If I patronize any business — or any location or governmental building — I believe that I do not relinquish that constitutional right. I believe that, if any venue denies me my right to self-defense while I am on their premises, that establishment must be statutorily required to protect me/us from any violent threat. If they fail to do so, they must face legal and financial liability for negligence.

I believe that AB286 must be opposed if it impinges on — or fails to guarantee — these rights. The right to self-protect must not be sacrificed without legal or financial consequences.

