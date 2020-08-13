LETTER: Pro sports and politics don’t mix

Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

If I were an owner of a professional sports team, I would tell my players to keep their political and social justice views away from the sport. Not on the field, court or arena. Not in any team facility. Talk to reporters on your own time, preferably in your expensive house that this country and sport provided you with the opportunity to achieve.

Better still, if you feel so strongly, go on the front line of protests and offer your wealth that you worked so hard for to the radical socialist left that surrounds you.

I would tell my players if you can’t agree to this, then you’re not playing, and I will do my best to trade you to a more left-wing organization, one that also has an acceptable nickname.