LETTER: Problems with Nevada’s mail-ballot system

Thank you to the Review-Journal for your recent articles on the Republican National Committee’s potential lawsuit against the Nevada secretary of state over voter registration.

As a registered voter here for 15 years, I was concerned in 2022 when I received postcard mailings from several political organizations regarding how to fill out a mail-in ballot. There were several, to my exact address, including unit number. The problem? The names weren’t mine, the people named didn’t live here. I expected to receive several mail ballots but received none. Where were the ballots sent? To a mailing address?

Our voter rolls are a problem, but I believe the ability to register to vote at a given address and have a ballot sent elsewhere is an open invitation for fraud.

Please continue your coverage of this issue.