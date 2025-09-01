LETTER: Problems with the proposed second Las Vegas airport

Thank you for your front-page article, “2nd airport spurs growth talk” (Aug. 25 Review-Journal). How is it that “plans to build a second airport … are chugging along” when the relevant federal, state and county agencies haven’t conducted environmental reviews, the Southern Nevada Water Authority “has no indication yet as to how much demand will exist for the airport,” and we’re facing more and more draconian restrictions on water use and almost certain additional reductions in Nevada’s share of Colorado River water? Everyone seems to assume endless sprawl is “reasonable,” but to whom and on what basis?