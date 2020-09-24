83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Professional athletes and mask mandates

Matthew Moschella Las Vegas
September 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2020 - 9:10 pm

Jerry Beamon surmises in his Saturday letter that he and other “common folk” should be permitted to remove their facial coverings because the “edict apparently does not apply to everyone,” citing photos of NBA, NHL and NFL athletes not wearing masks during games recently covered by the Review-Journal.

For starters, while there are many of us who would welcome a President Steve Sisolak, he reigns supreme (to use an Review-Journal columnist’s terminology) only over Nevada — and none of those players was playing in Nevada.

Secondly, the NBA and NHL players have been living in a closed bubble, some for nearly three months now. NFL players and staff are subjected to daily testing.

So if Mr. Beamon and his common-folk cronies would like to leave their family and friends behind, move into a secluded bubble, self-quarantine for 14 days in a room the size of a college dorm room and submit to daily virus testing, then he, too, would be welcome to remove his mask for three hours every other day during game time.

For the record, both the NBA and NHL bubbles have proven effective, as there have been no positive COVID-19 tests in either bubble since early July, when the athletes first arrived.

MOST READ
1
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
2
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
3
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
4
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
5
Raiders offering tailgate watch party packages at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders offering tailgate watch party packages at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
District Court Judge Richard Scotti (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
LETTER: Judge Richard Scotti is fair and ethical
Thomas Bush Henderson

Having known District Court Judge Richard Scotti for many years, I know him to be a man of high morals, character and ethics.

LETTER: Time to open Clark County’s schools
Shirley O’Leary Henderson

Come on, folks. If older people can go out to enjoy themselves in bars and casinos, why can’t the children be back in school?

Former vice president Joe Biden (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
LETTER: Biden and national mask mandate
Brandon Taylor Henderson

Joe Biden recently said about a national mask mandate: “My legal team thinks I might have the authority to do so as president.”