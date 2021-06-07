77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: “Progress” at the Nevada Legislature

Mike Hansen Las Vegas
June 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Assembly Bill 495 “will channel hundreds of millions more directly into education,” according to news accounts. Where have I heard that song before? Oh, right. That was the claim for legalizing marijuana for recreational use. That worked out really well.

Assembly Bill 116 would “decriminalize minor traffic offenses.” There is a good argument for this in general, but one aspect of it will get people killed. One of the offenses being decriminalized is texting while driving. This particular offense is just the opposite of minor. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and just about every police agency, texting while driving is regarded on par with drunken driving, if not considered more dangerous.

So lots of self-congratulation in Carson City. But what impact will all this wonderful “progress” actually mean for the rest of us who live in Nevada?

MOST READ
1
More than 20 displaced after fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
More than 20 displaced after fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
2
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip
3
ESPN fires handicapper Kelly Stewart over slurs in 2012 tweets
ESPN fires handicapper Kelly Stewart over slurs in 2012 tweets
4
New owner of Tropicana tuned in to sports, including baseball
New owner of Tropicana tuned in to sports, including baseball
5
CARTOON: Voting integrity
CARTOON: Voting integrity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
P&H electric mining shovel loads a Liebherr T282B trucks at the Barrick Gold Corp.Cortez mine, ...
LETTER: A Nevada mining tax for the teachers union
Drew Kelley Goldfield

In advance of this legislation going into effect, I just want to thank all the mining companies for bailing out the retirement system for Nevada’s teacher.