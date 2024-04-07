LETTER: Progressives and unintended consequences

Progressives need to adjust to reality and understand the changes they want will have an effect, but just not the ones they expect.

In reference to Victor Joecks’ March 29 column on the ramifications of liberal policies, it isn’t that progressives ignore what happens next. It’s just that the reactions they anticipate have no basis in reality. They see everyone coming together to sing “Kumbaya” and engage in group hugs, thanks to our benevolent leaders who have the wisdom to show us the error of our ways and direct us to the path of enlightenment. They think all of their changes will automatically make things rosy for everyone.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren once commented on gun violence that, “If they see no one is shooting back at them, they will lay down their weapons and surrender. That’s just human nature.” I’m not sure what humans she’s been around, but they aren’t any of the ones who will start shooting in a “gun-free” zone.

Progressives need to adjust to reality and understand the changes they want will have an effect, but just not the ones they expect. The law of unintended consequences has been brought into play so many times, one would think they would understand. But I guess that’s my problem, thinking that progressives can see beyond their own agenda.