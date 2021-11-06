64°F
LETTER: Progressives don’t want to emulate Venezuela

William Ash Henderson
November 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File
In his Nov. 1 commentary, John Stossel writes that “Progressives ignore the lessons of Venezuela.” Progressives do not want to duplicate the political, social or economic policies of Maduro. Instead, progressives are trying to implement the successful policies already established by many of the nations in the European Union such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and, even to some extent, France.

I would also include the United Kingdom and Canada.

These countries have provided the blueprint, and we just have to adopt and/or modify the policies that would work best for the United States. Change implies evolution, and progress is just another word for change.

