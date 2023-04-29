LETTER: Progressives frighten kids with global warming rhetoric

Kamala Harris recently decried the effects of “climate anxiety” on the young people she was meeting at the Aspen Institute. She spoke about “the emotional, the psychological, the mental toll that the knowledge about this crisis is taking on our young people.”

She is right, of course, about that. But does Ms. Harris not see that she and her ilk are the progenitors of the very anxiety she is complaining about?

The Aspen Institute’s environmental arm has been espousing green views since its founding in 1949. Some of it was beneficial for our lives. But it has transitioned into climate change lunacy and has gained exponential traction in the last decade with it’s over-the-top claims of it being an “existential” threat to humanity.

This is why the young people are anxious and fearful and many are hopeless. They are being frightened from the constant drumbeat by climate change zealots. They are being indoctrinated in the K-12 grades and into higher education, where they crank out automatons who repeat the liberal party line. Those in charge want no contrary views put forth and silence any dissension by engaging in gas-lighting and name calling. There is no existential threat to mankind.

Yes, our youngsters may be experiencing “climate anxiety.” But it is Ms. Harris and those on the left who are the cause.