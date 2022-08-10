85°F
LETTER: Property tax bill prompts thoughts about school district

C. Corbin Henderson
August 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I received my 2022-23 property tax bill from Clark County two weeks ago. I calculated that 44 percent of my tax dollars are going to the Clark County School District. The district is rated one of the worst, if not the worst, in the country again. It has been ranked this low for as long as I can remember. Even though they have lowered grading standards, they still are at or near the bottom. It seems that nobody can fix this ongoing problem. Throwing money at it does not work, as proven in the past.

Though there are teachers who should be applauded for their outstanding efforts, it is a joint problem. Parents need to get involved with their children’s education. Some parents see the school only as a babysitting service.

