LETTER: Proposal in Carson City would threaten health care choice

(Getty Images)

In 1973, Nevada Gov. Mike O’Callaghan signed Senate Bill 448, the Chinese Medicine Act, and Nevada became the first state to legalize Oriental medicine (OM) and acupuncture. SB448 gave rise to health care distinctly different and independent from Western medicine. Other states followed Nevada.

Over the past five decades, the 4,000-year-old primary health care model of OM has been utilized by billions of people worldwide and tens of millions in the United States. It is evidence-based care that is used in health care systems throughout the state, in military and veterans’ health systems and by the Native American communities in Nevada.

Senate Bill 335 abolishes the Board of Oriental Medicine while keeping other primary care boards. It removes professional oversight for education, training and practice by OM doctors from the community of professional practitioners.

Opposition to the bill is overwhelming in comparison to support. State lawmakers should maintain the diversity of choices in health care and oppose SB335.