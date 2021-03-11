46°F
Letters

LETTER: Proposal in Nevada Legislature promoting private governments is an outrage

M. Black Las Vegas
March 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In regard to your Feb. 3 article, “Bill would allow tech companies to create local governments”: The proposed bill is outrageous. It opens the door to all kinds of social, economic and environmental abuses.

Corporations left unchecked by the people’s government have historically led to a host of inequities and deep harm. The corporations will have oversight by the county governments they are in for a limited time and then become fully autonomous. Then what? What will be the redress for the people in those communities when abuses happen? And they will happen.

Surely we can create innovation without turning over our sovereignty as payment.

