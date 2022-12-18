LETTER: Proposed improvements at Allegiant Stadium are water wasters

Your Tuesday story on Allegiant Stadium capital improvements reveals they want a misting system around the stadium and a cover for the natural grass to keep it from getting sunburned. Yet, there’s still no real good parking. When this stadium was in the planning stages, why did the county approve of natural grass, given the 23-year drought?

A Dec. 7 story told of restricting boat access to Lake Mead. Five marinas may close. A Dec. 12 editorial noted, “Boulder City recycling water is overdue.” One day later, a Review-Journal story on a meeting of the Colorado River Users Association reports that Nevada gets only 275,000-acre-feet and that a dead pool — 895 feet — could occur as early as 2025. A Dec. 14 column was headlined “Water shortage demands California do more.”

C’mon, man.

It’s only my opinion, but they should have the grass removed, install a large parking garage and install tents or other structures with air conditioning, not misting systems. One football field uses 275,000 gallons of water each time it needs watering. Misting systems use 600-800 milliliters of water per hour.

