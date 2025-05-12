89°F
LETTER: Proposed new mine in Nevada is a must

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
May 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

No question it is a national security issue to mine and refine our own rare earth minerals instead of relying on China, which could cut us off any day it chooses (“Trump awakens long-dead fight to mine on national park land,” May 3 Review-Journal). Everyone should note the area in question is a preserve and not a national park. There is a huge difference. The potential mining is in the desert in the middle of nowhere 60 miles from Las Vegas.

Our national security depends on it. So we hope environmentalists don’t stand in the way, as usual.

