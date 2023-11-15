60°F
LETTER: Pros and cons about Las Vegas and Formula One

Stuart Michaels Las Vegas
November 14, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On the Formula One race:

The upside: It will bring revenue to Southern Nevada.

The downside: It affects thousands of people going to and from their employment, along with small businesses in the area seeing fewer guests. Some owners needed to close their business. Plus, mail carriers, delivery people and other service providers aren’t able to get through the construction and closures to deliver consistently.

What can we do to try to avoid the congestion and make it easier for our local residents? We may have moved too hastily with this project, thinking more about revenue for Las Vegas with little or no consideration for the people.

