LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals

(The Associated Press)
Jerry Berg Boulder City
March 24, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

On March 18, a Tesla service center in Las Vegas was attacked with explosives and bullets. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren assured us that “it is isolated at this time.” But this activity is occurring all over the country, not to mention what happened at Trump Towers on New Year’s Day. Anytime Molotov cocktails and bullets are flying around, things don’t seem to be safe or isolated. Perhaps when and if they catch these wanna-be terrorists, they should be jailed. Don’t just book and release them. What a concept.

Alvin Chen Las Vegas

Why do we even need a Congress anymore?

