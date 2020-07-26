89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: Protecting children

Therese Ainsworth Henderson
July 25, 2020 - 9:19 pm
 

I am once again appalled at reading the story of yet another child sacrificed by Child Protective Services (“A Recipe for Disaster,” Sunday). It’s hard to think of it in any other way when looking at the numerous times CPS failed to intervene before little Aaron Jones lost his life. I was struck by one phrase in the article, a quote from the county spokesman who said, “The county’s goal is to keep families together whenever possible.”

I have heard that before, ad nauseam, by government bureaucrats. Shouldn’t the goal of “Child Protective Services” to be to keep children alive and healthy? It seems that, like the public education system, every government program is geared to protect the rights of adults rather than the rights of the most vulnerable (parents vs. children, teachers vs. children). Even the hearing master blamed “state law” for giving this boy to his father, a convicted child abuser. Apparently, even a judge passes the buck when it’s uncomfortable.

For the sake of humanity, can’t we shift the focus of our laws and institutions to taking care of children? They’re the only ones involved in these cases who have no choices and cannot protect themselves.

MOST READ
1
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
2
Left-wing activists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip
Left-wing activists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip
3
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
4
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
5
Protesters marching on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally — WATCH LIVE
Protesters marching on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally — WATCH LIVE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a news confere ...
LETTER: ‘Peter’ Sisolak
Walter Wegst Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak is a perfect example of the Peter Principle.

An F-16 aggressor jet takes off from Nellis Air Force Base for a training flight on Wednesday, ...
LETTER: Air Force needs expansion
David Radcliffe Las Vegas

Here’s why the Air Force needs an expanded Nevada Test and Training Range.

A $30 million shovel at the Cortez Mine loads a bucket of dirt into a two-story tall dump truck ...
LETTER: Tax mining
Jeremy Christensen Las Vegas

Voting against the mining tax was inexcusable.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Bad taste
James Bean Las Vegas

The Goya boycott shouldn’t surprise anyone.