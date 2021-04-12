76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Protecting Southern Nevada’s outdoor treasures

Rachael Rogers Las Vegas
April 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

There aren’t many places in the country where there’s an opportunity to set aside 2 million acres of land for public recreation, such as at Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon, and to protect native plants and animals such as in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. We are lucky we live in one of those places.

As a guide on the Colorado River, I’ve seen how many more people have been getting out to enjoy the outdoors over the past year. We have to balance the need for people to get outdoors with preserving these spaces. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus recently introduced the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act which would do just that, setting aside more public lands to give us more places to go.

Now is the time to expand protections for the places that make Southern Nevada unique, from Red Rock to the Desert Refuge.

MOST READ
1
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
2
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
Hideki Matsuyama Masters win would be bad beat for bettors
Hideki Matsuyama Masters win would be bad beat for bettors
5
Woman killed in hit-and-run in west Las Vegas Valley
Woman killed in hit-and-run in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Do Nevada lawmakers live in the real world?
Paul L. Rodrigues Las Vegas

Does Assemblywoman Leslie Cohen, sponsor of Assembly Bill 380, know anything about natural gas? Suppose we ban natural gas in Nevada. What would happen?

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: Carbon tax, free market are the best regulators
Wayne G. Willis North Las Vegas

Your editorial criticizing Assembly Bill 380, which aims to reduce the amount of natural gas Nevadans use, misses the better way of regulating greenhouse gas emissions: the free market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
LETTER: Nevada must make it easier for residents to go green
Everett Howard Henderson

If the state and urban cities in Nevada invest in widespread charging infrastructure, it could help not just me, but many other Nevadans out there to have the confidence to finally go electric.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: More Pelosi hypocrisy
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Isn’t it amazing how the speaker’s cry for “punishment” varies if your party affiliation has a D or an R associated with it?

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Time for Southern Nevada pols to limit development
James E. Rhodes Las Vegas

When I moved to Las Vegas in 2000, the news was centered on the lack of water for Clark County residents. Recently the Review-Journal has printed more news items reiterating the same thing.