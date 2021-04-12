LETTER: Protecting Southern Nevada’s outdoor treasures

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

There aren’t many places in the country where there’s an opportunity to set aside 2 million acres of land for public recreation, such as at Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon, and to protect native plants and animals such as in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. We are lucky we live in one of those places.

As a guide on the Colorado River, I’ve seen how many more people have been getting out to enjoy the outdoors over the past year. We have to balance the need for people to get outdoors with preserving these spaces. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus recently introduced the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act which would do just that, setting aside more public lands to give us more places to go.

Now is the time to expand protections for the places that make Southern Nevada unique, from Red Rock to the Desert Refuge.