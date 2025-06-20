97°F
LETTER: Protections for Nevada seniors who need guardians are available

Sam Wagmeister Las Vegas
June 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Poppy Helgren’s Saturday letter to the editor underscored the vulnerability of seniors, who can become victims to the scams and inadequacies of Nevada’s guardianship system. It’s important, however, that seniors are made aware that protections are now available allowing them to choose who represents them in cases of guardianship.

The protections are free and administered by the Nevada secretary of state. The “Request to Nominate Guardian” form is available by following the links at: www.nvsos.gov/sos/online-services/nevada-lockbox/file-guardianship-nomination

This is a free service administered by the state. Seniors utilizing this service should be reminded that the forms need to be notarized.

