Letters

LETTER: Protest peacefully or not at all

David Baker Las Vegas
July 25, 2020 - 9:19 pm
 

Seeking redress of our grievances in our nation is not done through anarchy in the streets. We have an established long-standing process by which that can be done peacefully. The mobs that are burning and looting do not seek redress; they seek only destruction.

Any and all cowardly political and corporate leadership that falls for this extortion should resign. And on a side note, I will personally advocate for the silent majority to boycott any woke company that gives these burning, looting mobs their lunch money.

