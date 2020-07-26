LETTER: Protest peacefully or not at all

Seeking redress of our grievances in our nation is not done through anarchy in the streets.

A Black Lives Matter protester burns an American flag outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Several hundred demonstrators gathered at the courthouse where federal officers deployed teargas and other crowd control munitions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seeking redress of our grievances in our nation is not done through anarchy in the streets. We have an established long-standing process by which that can be done peacefully. The mobs that are burning and looting do not seek redress; they seek only destruction.

Any and all cowardly political and corporate leadership that falls for this extortion should resign. And on a side note, I will personally advocate for the silent majority to boycott any woke company that gives these burning, looting mobs their lunch money.