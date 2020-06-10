LETTER: Protesters chant, “No justice, no peace”

If you are advocating “no peace” and turn to violence, looting, damaging property and setting fires, then I strongly support the actions of the police.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When I hear the protestors throughout our country chanting “No justice, no peace,” I try to understand what they are advocating but always come up empty. The last I heard, the police officer involved in the tragic death of George Floyd is in custody and in jail. He will have his day in court and, in all likelihood, will be facing a long prison term.

This is justice. Let it play out, and it will prevail.

If you are advocating “no peace” and turn to violence, looting, damaging property and setting fires, then I strongly support the actions of the police in preventing such behavior. These chants do nothing more than incite violence because, as we saw throughout the country, these protests started out peacefully but, once nightfall arrived, inevitably crime and violence appeared.