78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Protesters disrupt those there to learn

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Columbia University campus, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
More Stories
Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University ...
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy
Oakland Athletics fans honk their cars and chant “sell the team” in the fifth inn ...
LETTER: Oakland A’s scrounging around for money
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: The many dangers of Donald Trump
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
May 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I believe most would agree that freedom of speech/protesting is a fundamental right of Americans. Being a college graduate myself, I had to attend lectures, write papers and take exams. I was rewarded with a diploma at the graduation commencement.

The college protesters today, however, are not doing any of the above and are keeping other students from learning (which I hope is the core reason they are attending college). They are causing cancellation of classes and graduation ceremonies.

My opinion is that if the protesters are not attending lectures, writing papers or taking exams, they should fail their classes. If other students cannot attend cancelled classes, they should be given a full refund for the semester. And if professors are protesting and not teaching, they should forfeit pay and tenure.

Protesting should be on your own time, not at the expense of others.

MOST READ
1
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
2
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
3
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

I personally can’t wait to give up the soporific scenery, racetrack-like mentality and beautiful Baker bathroom stops of the Interstate 15 car commute in favor of a sleek, smooth train.

In this 2018 photo, philanthropist George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Found ...
LETTER: Soros funding campus protests
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

George Soros would like nothing more than to see a complete deterioration of the United States.

Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
LETTER: Criminals make us change our habits
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas

In response to your Saturday story on credit card skimming: I was a scammed three times at the gas pumps.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
High school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedules
recommend 2
Red Cross volunteer makes 25th deployment, joined by 2 others in Texas
recommend 3
Aces host media day with heightened bonds, welcome new faces
recommend 4
After canceling commencement, USC will host event at L.A. Coliseum
recommend 5
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
recommend 6
$100M Red Rock trail project moves forward with more funding