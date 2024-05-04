LETTER: Protesters disrupt those there to learn

LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Columbia University campus, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

I believe most would agree that freedom of speech/protesting is a fundamental right of Americans. Being a college graduate myself, I had to attend lectures, write papers and take exams. I was rewarded with a diploma at the graduation commencement.

The college protesters today, however, are not doing any of the above and are keeping other students from learning (which I hope is the core reason they are attending college). They are causing cancellation of classes and graduation ceremonies.

My opinion is that if the protesters are not attending lectures, writing papers or taking exams, they should fail their classes. If other students cannot attend cancelled classes, they should be given a full refund for the semester. And if professors are protesting and not teaching, they should forfeit pay and tenure.

Protesting should be on your own time, not at the expense of others.