LETTER: Protesters have a good reason to be in the streets

Protesters gather at the shooting site where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier in the week, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

With respect to Victor Joecks’ Jan. 14 column on what a dictatorship looks like, I am afraid he is missing the point of the Minneapolis protesters. They are not demonstrating because they think we have a dictatorship now, such as Country A in Mr. Joecks’ example, but because this administration is gradually taking away our rights as outlined in the Constitution. And by losing these rights, we will become Country A.

Protesters are not blinded by hatred of President Donald Trump. It is the blind loyalty of his followers that is allowing him to slowly destroy democracy. We must act now while we can, protesting every instance when rights are being abused.

I refuse to be that frog on the stove as the heat is slowing being turned up. By the time the water is boiling, it will be too late. I will jump out with every new increase in heat.