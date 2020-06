A group of dancers perform during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

If your next door neighbor set fire to your car, burned your house down and threw rocks and bottles at you when you came out to protect your property — then called you a pig or worse — what would you do the next time he needed your help if he felt threatened or was being robbed? Would you smile and run to his rescue? Just think about what you would do.