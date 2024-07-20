LETTER: Protesters supporting Hamas have been duped

It is impossible to explain protesting for Palestinians and not for innocent Ukrainians — unless the protesters are pawns of Putin or of terrorists.

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Columbia University campus, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Hamas terrorists invaded Israel. They murdered, raped, tortured and kidnapped innocent civilians, including children. Israel fights back, trying to eliminate Hamas, a recognized terror group. American students by the thousands protest against Israel because Palestinians, who elected Hamas as their leadership, also die in the response.

Without provocation, Russia invades Ukraine and destroys cities and infrastructure to harm innocent civilians due to lack of housing, water and electricity. Russian bombing, drone and missile attacks kill thousands of civilians, including women and children. They torture, rape and kill prisoners. They kidnap children, sending them to Russia for indoctrination. Where are the protests against Russia?

