LETTER: Protesting the shooting of police officers is futile

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his Tuesday cartoon, Michael Ramirez showed a police car containing the two L.A. deputies being shot at by an unknown gunman. His caption states: “Where are the protests for the two ambushed L.A. deputies?”

Mr. Ramirez misses the point. Who would protest and why? If you held a protest would you expect that the gunman would suddenly realize that shooting police officers is not nice and decide not to shoot anyone else? This is obviously an exercise in futility.

Police officers have a duty to protect citizens. They are not supposed to shoot innocent ones. When they do, if they are not penalized, a protest brings the shooting to our attention and something can be done about it. There is no point in protesting about the criminal, as he obviously will pay no attention.