LETTER: Protests and democracy

Your Thursday editorial in support of Canadian truckers was bewildering, at best. Those truckers shut down commerce both in the United States and Canada. I wonder how the Review-Journal would feel if an organized fleet of pickup trucks protesting the newspaper’s relentless attack on the liberal agenda prevented the delivery of the morning newspaper? If the editorial board is true in its beliefs, it shouldn’t care. After all, “political discourse rarely looks like formal debate,” as your editorial pointed out.