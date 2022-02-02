47°F
LETTER: Proud Democrat cites programs that are going broke

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
February 1, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
In a recent letter to the editor, the writer boasted about all the great things that the Democratic Party has accomplished in the past 100 years. Interestingly, most of the programs are going broke — for instance, Social Security, Medicare. I also noted that the writer left out the War on Poverty that has spent trillions of dollars resulting in no change whatsoever.

It sure is easy to brag about the Democrats spending other people’s money.

LETTER: A burro is shot near Summerlin
Robert Ungar Las Vegas

The recent horrible crime at the Cowboy Trail Rides in Red Rock Canyon is likely the result predicted by “broken windows” crime theory.

LETTER: It’s all about Joe
Art Incalcaterra Las Vegas

The president can’t help give it up for Stephen Breyer.