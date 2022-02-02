LETTER: Proud Democrat cites programs that are going broke

It sure is easy to brag about the Democrats spending other people’s money.

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

In a recent letter to the editor, the writer boasted about all the great things that the Democratic Party has accomplished in the past 100 years. Interestingly, most of the programs are going broke — for instance, Social Security, Medicare. I also noted that the writer left out the War on Poverty that has spent trillions of dollars resulting in no change whatsoever.

